Warren Smith’s Commitment to Cortlandt Means Everything

Warren Smith is a lifelong resident of Verplanck in the Town of Cortlandt. It is upsetting to see other candidates being lifted up as being more prepared for this position than he. I read a letter posted recently by a town employee singing Robert Mayes’ praises. How unfair that a town employee even do this!

Warren has been a tireless servant for Verplanck and for all Cortlandt residents. I also point out that Warren strives to reach ALL people on both sides politically. This is the way our town should be run. Running our town in a one-party system is not good for anyone, let alone our town.

I hope Cortlandt residents will recognize all the great work Warren Smith has done and will do if he is elected to our Town Board. He certainly deserves the opportunity.

Michele Croft

Cortlandt Manor