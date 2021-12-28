Walter Panas High Students Collecting Socks for the Homeless

A politics class at Walter Panas High School is holding a Warm for Winter fundraiser to contribute to the current deprivation of socks among the homeless. The collection of new socks will run through Jan. 5, and all the proceeds will go to the Jan Peek House, a homeless shelter in Peekskill.

To spread awareness and increase participation, drop-off locations can be found at four locations: the main entrance of Walter Panas High School, Cortlandt Town Hall, Cortlandt Community Center, and Nardone Brothers Furniture Store.

Amanie DiSieno, a student from Walter Panas, explained the reason behind the initiative. “We learned about the rising homelessness in our community, and we wanted to make a difference. So, we decided to take action and create a collection goal of 500 socks,” she said.

The class plans to deliver the sock donations to the Jan Peek House on Jan. 6.