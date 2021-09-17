Wallauer’s Celebrates 100 Years of Serving Westchester

Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties have remained colorful and vibrant over the last century, thanks in part to Wallauer Paint and Decorating Centers. Founded in 1921, the fourth-generation family-owned business specializing in paint, hardware and design, is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

In 1921, paint salesman Clarence Rudolph Wallauer, known as “Wally” to friends and customers, opened his own paint store after years of selling for other manufacturers. The company was called C.R. Wallauer & Co. Wallauer opened his first store in White Plains, becoming the local Benjamin Moore Paint Dealer.

Throughout the years, the Wallauer brand continued to expand, with members of the Wallauer family at the helm, who have kept the community and customers coming back year after year. In 2016, after being led by Wallauer’s grandson for 34 years, Robert Duncan Jr., Duncan’s daughters, Donna and Debbie, took over the business from their father.

“It’s always the people and the family dynamic,” said Ed Klein, Wallauer Chief Operating Officer, on Wallauer’s longevity.

Wallauer’s has become one of Benjamin Moores’ Top 10 retailers in North America and now carries more than 5,000 paint colors, including interior and exterior paints and stains, washable finishes. Customers can take advantage of the in-store paint matching to help ensure that they find that perfect color.

Besides paint, Wallauer has increased its offerings and features specialty products from Ace Hardware, window treatments from Hunter Douglas, designer fabrics and wall coverings, area rugs and design services.

From the walls to the windows, Wallauer’s has plenty for customers. Every Wallauer’s store features the latest window dressings from Hunter Douglas, including motorized blinds and shades.

Customers can also choose designer fabric from hundreds of brands, including Robert Allen, Kravet and Fabricut. Wallauer’s also carries wallpaper from top designers and has in-store designers to help customers plan their perfect home vision.

Can’t make it to the store? In 2020, Wallauer’s rolled out an e-commerce component to the Wallauer website to assist with curbside orders for customers.

Homeowners aren’t the only customers at Wallauer’s. Wallauer’s also supports both home and commercial contractors with estimates, job specs and submittals.

In addition, Wallauer’s has a designated sales representative for contractors that will visit job sites to assist with job estimates, specs, and preparing color drawdowns.

“We really are a destination for a homeowner or a contractor to go to that can provide unique services that can’t be provided anywhere else,” said Klein.

Wallauer’s has 15 locations across Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties, with its headquarters in White Plains. In Westchester, Wallauer’s stores are located in White Plains, Bedford, Ardsley, Mohegan Lake, Ossining, Pelham, Port Chester, Scarsdale, Yonkers, New Rochelle and Yorktown Heights.

For more information or to shop Wallauer’s online, visit www.wallauer.com or call (914) 948-4000.