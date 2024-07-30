Vote to Slash Funds for Drinking Water and Wastewater Projects is Dangerous

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Do you care about clean water for you and your family?

Our congressman, Mike Lawler, apparently doesn’t.

He recently voted for an appropriations bill for Fiscal Year 2025 that cuts 25 percent funding to the Drinking Water and Clean Water State Revolving Funds, the main source of federal funding for our drinking water and wastewater systems.

These cuts cripple efforts to address our critical water and wastewater needs, including issues that are of specific concern to Putnam County residents: removing toxic PFAS from drinking water and preventing beach closures.

According to EPA surveys, New York water and sewer systems need around $90 billion over the next 20 years just to comply with existing federal water quality standards; its wastewater and stormwater systems need $54 billion alone – almost $2,700 per person. The House GOP spending bill cuts funding for safe and clean water assistance by 25 percent, from $2.8 billion to $2.1 billion – the lowest levels in more than 15 years.

Mike Lawler was among the votes to slash clean water programs, endangering our right to safe, affordable water. His vote threatens to saddle New Yorkers with unsafe water, worsen our water affordability crisis and pile onto the already skyrocketing costs for essential services burdening our communities.

So as much as he tries to portray himself as bipartisan, with everyone’s best interest at heart, when it comes to voting, Lawler votes with the MAGA base and against the people of his district.

Judy Allen

Putnam Valley