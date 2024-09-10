Vote Democrats to Office This Fall to Protect Health Care

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Should Republicans win federally in November’s election, they plan in Project 2025, a frightening fascist takeover of our country to eliminate many of our freedoms, rights and assistances including health care’s coverage for pre-existing conditions.

I’m a senior with COPD living on steroid inhalers to breathe. It would be difficult to take on the cost without insurance. I’m sure for many others taking medications for pre-existing conditions it would also be difficult if not impossible financially.

This is but one of the many urgent reasons to vote Democrats into strong majorities in the House and Senate in addition to Kamala Harris winning the presidency. As Michelle Obama reminds us, we must all do something to help make this happen.

Vote for the excellent Mondaire Jones to recapture the 17th District seat in the House! Vote for Democrats everywhere in every race!

Suzannah Glidden

North Salem