Veteran Cortlandt Teacher Writes Book to Help Colleagues in Classroom

By Davi Schulman

Though the COVID-19 pandemic was a nightmare for many educators, high school English teacher Joe Geno took the extra time afforded to him to write an inspirational self-improvement book for teachers and education professionals.

Published by RoseDog Books in September, “Lesson Learned: My 25 Years of Teaching and Learning to Be Well as a Teacher” is Geno’s reflection on the power of successful teaching and relationship-building in schools.

“In the process of teaching others lessons, you learn a lesson yourself,” said Geno, a Cortlandt resident who currently works at the Bronx Leadership Academy II High School and has spent most of his career teaching at schools in the Bronx.

Geno, who grew up in North Syracuse, was an English major and avidly wrote poetry. He never intended to become a teacher.

But at 25, he entered the classroom and hasn’t looked back, after getting a job through a mutual friend. Geno first attended Onondaga Community College and Binghamton University for his bachelor’s degree, then returned to Syracuse to work odd jobs.

Geno moved to New York City at 24 to pursue a career in poetry writing, and enrolled in an English master’s program at Brooklyn College. Later on, he earned a master’s degree in school supervision from City College.

Geno, who teaches mainly 12th-graders, said he enjoys his school’s co-teaching model where he has English Language Arts content alongside an English as a Second Language or Special Education teacher. Geno lives in Cortlandt Manor with his wife, who also teaches in the Bronx.

While Geno said the COVID-19 pandemic made it clear that remote learning is a poor substitute for in-person instruction, he took advantage of the extra time without the long commute and began writing ‘Lesson Learned.’

Unlike some of his colleagues, Geno did not feel jaded or worn out as a result of the pandemic. He decided to share his wisdom on “teaching wellness” through his book.

Readers will notice its interactive components in the form of mini assignments at the end of each chapter. In line with the book’s “lesson” theme, Geno provides readers with the space to reflect on the topics he “teaches,” similar to how he conducts his English classes.

Initially unsure if he would fit into a teaching role, Geno gradually gained confidence in his public speaking skills. He has found power in cultivating relationships with his students, forming connections with those of different backgrounds. He uses humor and common interests to develop mutual respect and trust.

To Geno, relationships and a sense of belonging are currency for teachers. He noticed a shift in education philosophy during former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s administration, where an emphasis on data-driven results made schools feel more like businesses than learning communities.

Geno’s school was under the threat of closure for years for underperformance, but the situation in recent years has stabilized.

“The city is like a big bureaucracy,” said Geno, who serves as a union chapter leader for his school, helping to represent the interests of his colleagues.

Geno recently had an encounter on the New York City subway with a former student who he taught a decade ago. While Geno did not recognize him at first, the student remembered Geno. The former pupil’s face made it evident that Geno had a lasting impact on him.

“That’s the magic of teaching,” he said.

Interestingly, the words Teacher and Education appear capitalized throughout ‘Lesson Learned.’ Teachers are not always given the respect they deserve in society, but Geno made this choice as a “term of reverence and respect for the position.”

Everyone can think back and remember the teachers who shaped them in one way or another. In “Lesson Learned,” Geno harnesses the power of teaching and uses it to inspire wellness in others.

To buy the book, visit https://rosedogbookstore.com/lesson-learned-my-25-years-of-teaching-and-learning-to-be-well-as-a-teacher.