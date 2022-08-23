Valletta Will Be a Strong Advocate for Women in Assembly

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

I am voting for Kathleen Valletta for State Assembly because she is a proven champion of a strong economy, clean air and water, comprehensive and affordable healthcare for all, and an education system that is accessible and fair to all students to prepare them for college and careers.

And, as we face a Draconian movement that is restricting women’s rights and returning them to the second-class citizenship of yesteryear, Kathy Valletta will give her all to protect women’s reproductive choice.

Kathy Valletta has served our community for nearly four decades as a family law attorney and volunteer (Rotary president, Mental Health Association of Putnam County board member, among other organizations), working tirelessly on behalf of all citizens, particularly women and families.

We need more Democrats and more women in office, and in my view there is no one better to represent Carmel and Putnam County in the State Assembly than Kathleen Valletta.

Jeanne Nelson

Mahopac