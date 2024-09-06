Upgraded Board of Elections Building Unveiled in Carmel

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A newly refurbished Board of Elections facility on Old Route 6 in Carmel was unveiled last week.

The renovations were part of a broader initiative funded by the $2 million Facilities Improvement Fund created last year. With this funding, the county has completed major improvements at the Koheler Senior Center, the 6N DPW Garage, and now, the Board of Elections.

“What is more core to our democracy than the Board of Elections?” County Executive Kevin Byrne said at the Aug. 29 event. “The board that is tasked with the vital mission of ensuring that our elections are safe, secure, uncompromised, by those who may seek to interfere and or disrupt the fabric of what makes this country so great.”

Some of the key upgrades to the BOE facility include a new roof and siding, upgraded security features, an ADA-compliant sidewalk and ramp, and new signage.

Legislator Paul Jonke (R/Southeast), Chairman of the Legislature, praised the project, stating, “This is more than just a facelift; it’s a fundamental improvement to a critical component of our local government. The Legislature is proud to have supported this initiative, which not only enhances the functionality of the BOE but also serves as a commitment to the voters of Putnam County. As we approach the next election, these upgrades ensure that our electoral process is both secure and accessible.”

Legislator Nancy Montgomery (D/Cold Spring) added, “The improvements made to the BOE are a crucial step in ensuring that our electoral system is safeguarded. This project sends a clear message that we are dedicated to upholding the principles of democracy and ensuring that every resident of Putnam County can have confidence in the election process. These efforts not only make our buildings more accessible to the public but also provide a healthier work environment for county employees.”

The facility was renamed after Robert Bennett, the former Democratic elections commissioner, as the “Robert J. Bennett Building.”

Bennett worked 36 years for Putnam County, from 1976 until 2012, and was the longest serving elections commissioner in state history. His family helped to uncover the new sign planted directly in the front of the building.

According to Bennett’s obituary, in addition to the Putnam County commissioner of elections, he was the “Kent Democratic committee chairman, chairman of the Putnam County Democratic committee and chairman of the Kent recreation commission.” He died in March 2018.