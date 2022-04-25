Undefeated Mahopac off to Best Start in History

By Tony Pinciaro

MAHOPAC faced two major adjustments as it prepared for the 2022 varsity girls’ lacrosse season, The Indians bid adieu to 10 graduated seniors and also welcomed a new coach in Christina D’Amore. Even though D’Amore was a first-year varsity coach, the players were very familiar with her as D’Amore was the Junior Varsity leader last year.

Once preseason commenced and the players acclimated themselves to D’Amore’s coaching approach, All-Section senior Ava Jennings had a positive feeling about the team’s promising season.

“I was able to see how much talent and skill we had,” said Jennings, a senior and four-year varsity starter. “We have a variety of different girls at different positions who bring a lot to the table. Even before the season started, I knew each girl very well and I knew all of them bring different qualities to the team. We also mesh very well together. Our team is like a family on and off the field. The team chemistry before the season started really put us in a good position on the field.”

Jennings was on point as Mahopac owns a program-record eight consecutive wins to start the season. The Indians improved to 8-0 after victories over Arlington (18-5) and Wappingers (20-14).

Mahopac could not have asked for a better result to the season’s first half. Not only have the returnees raised their level of play, the new varsity players have stepped in and made immediate contributions.

“I’m very impressed by the way we adjusted to the loss of our senior class last year,” said Jennings, who will attend the University of Cincinnati in September and also play lacrosse. “Several seniors were key parts to our offense and defense. Our goalies, defense, and offensive players really stepped up to fill the shoes of those graduated seniors.”

This was evident in the season-opener against BYRAM HILLS, one of the top Section 1 teams in 2021. Battling the nasty weather conditions along with a quality Byram Hills’ team, Mahopac began the season with an overtime win. Since then, Mahopac has been building on each victory.

“Although we know we still have a handful of tough games left, one huge win for us was Byram Hills, which was our first game of the season,” Jennings said. “We really didn’t have the time to get all the moving parts flowing smoothly. It was a game played in the pouring rain and hail and it was very competitive. Byram Hills was ready for the fight, especially since their head coach is our former assistant coach, and knows our style of play.”

Mahopac registered its seventh win with a strong second half over Wappingers as it outscored the opponent, 8-2.

Nicole Panny established a new program standard of 13 points – five goals and eight assists. Audrey Colucci registered a team-best six goals and Jennings added five goals, four draw controls and she scooped up five ground balls. Avery Przymylski led the team with seven draw controls and also added a hat trick.

Colucci finished with four goals and Ally Savino contributed three goals as nine players found the net in the win over Arlington. Erin Harney, Jennings, Panny (four assists) and Przymylski (six draw controls) had two goals apiece. Harney was assisted by sister, Hannah, on one of her goals.

“We have been playing as a team and making magic happen on the field,” D’Amore said. “We are so proud of all the girls and their hard work has been paying off!”

Mahopac has a tough week as it hosts reigning Class C champion HEN HUD before going to Putnam rival BREWSTER and John Jay-Cross River.

Jennings said she and her teammates are proud of what they have accomplished, to date, but are aiming to continue playing at a high level. Hopefully, this leads to the team peaking for sectionals.

“It feels good to be part of program history with such an amazing team and coaching staff,” Jennings said. “We’re all dedicated, and work hard, and we hope to continue this streak of an undefeated season. We need to continue to do the things that we’ve been doing well all season, but definitely address some of the things we can improve on in order to progress through sectionals by really focusing on game film, lots of practicing, and continuing to play as a team, and to be strong at all corners of the field.”

BREWSTER improved to 7-3 this season after a 17-7 win over Our Lady of Lourdes and a nail-biting 8-7 triumph of North Salem.

Morgan Brace led Brewster with four goals and added two assists and five draw controls against Lourdes. Sasha Kulo chipped in with three goals, three assists and eight draw controls.

Moe Poley had three goals and three assists and Emily Monaco and Jancy Espinoza had three assists apiece. Jules Gabriel made five saves, including the 200th of her varsity career. Senior defender Ashley Sheil scored her first varsity goal.

Anna Nitti supplied the decisive goal against North Salem. Brewster coach Kristen Ohberg said Nitti also had several important draw controls.

Juliet Arroyo and Espinoza each netted two goals and Kulo added one goal and one assist.

“This was an amazing week, across the board for our girls,” Ohberg said. “The girls are really coming together and trusting one another. They are truly starting to gel at the perfect time.

“Moving into more league games I am excited to watch them continue to grow throughout the back half of our season. It has been nice seeing some younger girls step up in some big moments this week, as well, along with our vets setting the bar and leading the way.”

Brewster will play Somers and undefeated Mahopac this week.

YORKTOWN won two of three games last week as the Cornhuskers beat Putnam Valley (20-3) and Pelham (13-12). Fox Lane dealt Yorktown a 9-8 loss.

Alex Scialdone had a huge game against Putnam Valley with four goals and six assists for the Huskers (3-7). Twelve Yorktown players registered points. Gianna Altimari finished with three goals while Brienna Gaccino, Ali Passarella, Holly Raniolo (two assists) and Charlotte Lauth each had two goals.

Scialdone was the leading goalscorer, with five, against Pelham.

Kate Regan had a hat trick, Passarella collected two goals and three assists and Gaccino scored twice. Altimari had a team-best six draw controls and Emily Ward had five. Scialdone, Altimari and Gaccino had two goals apiece against Fox Lane.

HEN HUD lost a tough one at Rye, 8-7. Katie Bell had a hat trick and Paige Montgomery scored twice for Hen Hud.

CROTON senior Jamie Pollak scored her 100th varsity goal last week.