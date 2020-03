Yorktown resident (and Examiner contributor) David Rocco was called by the New York Blood Center of Elmsford on Friday. He noted the center was in desperate need of blood, especially his type: a-negative. “I ended up donating two pints,” Rocco explained. Rocco has now donated 23 gallons of blood in his lifetime. “People still need to donate to help people because the blood centers are in dire need of donations now more than ever because of the coronavirus,” Rocco concluded.