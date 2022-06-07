Tune Out Scare Tactics Used By Opponents of Underhill Farm

I am writing in response to Stephen Brown’s outrageous May 24 letter to the editor. (“Is Underhill Farms Hiring Politicians Above Board?”)

Claims of special favors from the town to the developer are so clearly untrue. The Yorktown Town Board spent a year-and-a-half taking a good, hard look at the proposal. If Unicorn Contracting, the owner of the former Soundview property where Underhill Farm is proposed, was so influential with the town, this process would not have taken nearly as long. And it’s not even over. Underhill Farm is now starting a rigorous environmental review process that may take years, overseen by the Planning Board.

These reckless and ongoing claims of conflicts from people like Mr. Brown stand in the way of progress in Yorktown. While other neighboring towns advance housing and broaden their tax base, Yorktown has remained stagnant. We have added very little housing in recent years. Underhill Farm will bring 148 new residences, and what’s more, it will add much-needed opportunities for our seniors to live in their home town.

To my neighbors, tune out the nonsense. I think this is a wonderful opportunity for all of us.

Marianne Violante

Yorktown Heights