Traffic Cameras, Enforcement Badly Needed for Pedestrians on Saw Mill

Well, here we go again. I read Michael Gold’s column (“Crossing Guards Face Unruly Rush of Vehicles to Keep Kids, Adults Safe,” November 8-14)

and he hit the nail right on the head. Crossing guards take their lives in their hands every day. No one seems to care.

I would like to know why cameras have not been installed at Death Valley – Grant Street and the Saw Mill Parkway in Pleasantville. This should have been done years ago. Cameras installed at the traffic lights, signs put up north and south, east and west. Cameras should be in operation and there should be fines for violators. Running a red light, $200; illegal right or left turn, $100; jumping in when people are in the crosswalk, $200. The cameras will take a picture of your license plates and send it to the Department of Motor Vehicles. They will send you a summons in the mail. When you get it, you won’t like it, but this will stop you from speeding and going through red lights and making bad turns.

The state spent millions of dollars of taxpayer money over the past two years to upgrade the Saw Mill Parkway. Where is the money for the cameras? The governor gave Croton-on-Hudson $3 million for affordable housing and millions more have been spend on other pet projects. All well and good, but where is the money for the cameras?

Traffic is getting worse every day. More and more drivers are speeding through red lights. If you think that’s bad, wait until the new apartments get rented on Depew Street. Traffic will be a nightmare.

How would you like a police officer to knock on your door to tell you your son or daughter or another relative got hit by a care and is badly injured or dead? This would be devastating.

Oh, by the way, my name is Don. I’m the crossing guard at Death Valley, so I know what I’m talking about. Let’s not wait for someone to get killed or injured. Do something – soon!

Don Rosafort

Mount Kisco