Town of Greenburgh Starting Formula Finders Angel Program

The Town of Greenburgh is launching a Formula Finders Angel Program to help parents get formula for their babies.

Supervisor Paul Feiner said he will be asking student interns and volunteers to help locate formula during the nationwide supply shortage.

“Working together, we can make this crisis less stressful and difficult for parents,” Feiner stated. “We have a very caring community of neighbors who want to help fellow neighbors. This is what makes our town special.”

The Formula Finders initiative was inspired by the Covid Angels program started last year that helped thousands of Greenburgh residents get vaccinated when it was difficult to find the vaccines.

Anyone in need of assistance is asked to contact Feiner at pfeiner@greenburghny.com.