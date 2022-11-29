Today’s 5 Things: Cop Dies, Swastika Found, Mascot Banned, Piano Returned, Hoops Begins

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Even as a community news organization, striving to highlight all the good works and happy moments shaping the character of our towns, sometimes the local news is just damn depressing. Nature of the beast, I suppose.

That thought crossed my mind when I happened upon the news of the death last week of a beloved Peekskill city police officer, Gregory Jones, at the young age of 48.

Jones, who enjoyed nearly a quarter century of work for the Peekskill Police Department, was the type of cop who became the friendly face of the department, in a community that has faced some struggles with engendering trust between the authorities and the community.

A school resource officer, D.A.R.E. instructor and member of the Community Policing Unit, Jones was well-known for his infectious smile and passion for helping others.

News editor Rick Pezzullo posted this report.

In other depressing news, Rick published a brief item on a swastika found earlier this month, drawn on a desk in a classroom at White Plains High School.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Ricca and High School Principal Emerly Martinez notified high school families about the incident prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The increasing use of anti-Semitic tropes in political and cultural conversations creates an environment where these types of incidents become more prevalent, whether this particular incident was a byproduct of that unquestionable problem or not.

Until recent weeks, I’d been trying my best to ignore Kanye West’s wacky behavior but after going down a rabbit hole of videos featuring his various statements I came to realize just how blatant and dangerous his contribution has become to polluting the country’s conversation about race, and the increasing mainstreaming and normalization of anti-Semitism, soft and hard. A guy with millions of fans across the globe spouting this venom is more dangerous than we’d probably like to think.

Anyway, here’s Rick’s quick recap of the dispiriting news of the swastika discovery at the high school.

And since culture war clashes seem to dominate school news these days, it’s also worth highlighting how the Mahopac School District is facing possible penalties for its continued use of an Indian mascot.

If school districts with Native American mascots, team names or logos refuse to replace them by the end of the 2022-23 school year they may be in “willful violation” of The Dignity For All Students Act, according to the New York State Education Department.

Penalties for the violation could include the withholding of state aid and the removal of school officers.

“Schools are learning environments; students learn as much through observation of their surroundings as they do from direct instruction,” State Education Department Senior Deputy Commissioner James Baldwin wrote in a Nov. 17 memo. “In addition to their legal obligations, boards of education that continue to utilize Native American mascots must reflect upon the message their choices convey to students, parents, and their communities.”

Rick has that story, too.

But it’s not all depressing, folks!

In case you missed it last week, FYI Examiner Editor-in-Chief Martin Wilbur, a history buff himself, wrote a fun piece about a nineteenth-century piano that has made its way back to the village after crisscrossing the United States for decades.

The Mount Kisco Historical Society received a more than century-old Malcolm Love piano recently, an upright that was purchased by Col. Robert Woodward Leonard in the late nineteenth century.

Check out Martin’s feature, as a relief from the critical-to-monitor (best not to avert our eyes) but distressing local doom and gloom.

In other cheery news, winter sports are upon us! Granted, the Pleasantville and Somers fall football teams are still playing — both punched their tickets to the dome in Syracuse to compete for state football titles, in their respective weight classes, following their semi-final wins this past weekend. But as a hoops head myself, I’m especially excited for basketball to begin, and our small but mighty sports crew has you covered.

Examiner sports reporter Tony Pinciaro produced this girls’ basketball preview for you.

All right, that’s it for today. Just 26 days till Christmas, and only 19 till Hanukah. Get that shopping done. Santa Claus and Hanukah Harry can’t do it all.

