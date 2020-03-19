Three New Cases of Coronavirus in Putnam County

The Putnam County Department of Health confirmed Thursday afternoon that three new positive cases of COVID-19 in county residents, bringing the total to five cases.

The individuals have been quarantined at home and will continue to be monitored carefully. The county’s communicable disease staff are interviewing these individuals to learn about their movements and identify all close contacts.

Contact tracing then begins, which includes asking for a detailed history of where they have traveled, worked, shopped and more.

During his daily briefing Thursday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported that there were 260 new positives in Westchester, bringing that number to 798. There were 4,152 cases statewide as of Thursday morning, 1,769 of which were new.

There have been 22,284 tests administered statewide as of Thursday.