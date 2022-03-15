Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Latest News:

The Examiner News

SMALL NEWS IS BIG NEWS

Obituaries 

Thomas Sroka

Examiner Media 35 Views 0 min read
Thomas Sroka

Thomas Sroka passed away on Mar. 7.

Born in Mount Kisco on Nov. 28, 1962, to Diane and Wallace Sroka, he graduated from Byram Hills High School and worked as a plumber for many years for Jack Dilger Plumbing & Heating. His last employment was with Robert Spano Plumbing & Heating. He took immense pride in his work as a plumber and loved his connection with the customers he served.

He was predeceased by his father, Wallace Soka Sr. He is survived by his mother, Diane; his brother, Wallace Sroka Jr., and his wife, Amy Sroka; niece Jennifer Sroka and nephew Tim Sroka; and other cousins and family members. He leaves behind two very special people in his life, Uncle Jack Dilger and Aunt Barbara Nash along with many friends of a lifetime. 

Services were handled by Oekler & Cox in Mount Kisco. Rest in peace.

Contributions can be made to SPCA Westchester in Briarcliff Manor.

Share

Enjoy The Examiner News newspaper journalism? Then you should also subscribe to Examiner+ www.examiner-plus.com/subscribe.

Our digital newsmagazine delivers the smartest, most insightful news and lifestyle journalism in Westchester and the broader Hudson Valley so you can live your most intelligent local life.

Related News Stories

Louise Smith

Examiner Media

Danielle Marie Coletta

Examiner Media

Sheila Fleitz Lux

Examiner Webmaster

Community Events

View Calendar