Thomas Sroka passed away on Mar. 7.

Born in Mount Kisco on Nov. 28, 1962, to Diane and Wallace Sroka, he graduated from Byram Hills High School and worked as a plumber for many years for Jack Dilger Plumbing & Heating. His last employment was with Robert Spano Plumbing & Heating. He took immense pride in his work as a plumber and loved his connection with the customers he served.

He was predeceased by his father, Wallace Soka Sr. He is survived by his mother, Diane; his brother, Wallace Sroka Jr., and his wife, Amy Sroka; niece Jennifer Sroka and nephew Tim Sroka; and other cousins and family members. He leaves behind two very special people in his life, Uncle Jack Dilger and Aunt Barbara Nash along with many friends of a lifetime.

Services were handled by Oekler & Cox in Mount Kisco. Rest in peace.

Contributions can be made to SPCA Westchester in Briarcliff Manor.