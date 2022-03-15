Thomas Sroka
Thomas Sroka passed away on Mar. 7.
Born in Mount Kisco on Nov. 28, 1962, to Diane and Wallace Sroka, he graduated from Byram Hills High School and worked as a plumber for many years for Jack Dilger Plumbing & Heating. His last employment was with Robert Spano Plumbing & Heating. He took immense pride in his work as a plumber and loved his connection with the customers he served.
He was predeceased by his father, Wallace Soka Sr. He is survived by his mother, Diane; his brother, Wallace Sroka Jr., and his wife, Amy Sroka; niece Jennifer Sroka and nephew Tim Sroka; and other cousins and family members. He leaves behind two very special people in his life, Uncle Jack Dilger and Aunt Barbara Nash along with many friends of a lifetime.
Services were handled by Oekler & Cox in Mount Kisco. Rest in peace.
Contributions can be made to SPCA Westchester in Briarcliff Manor.