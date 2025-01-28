Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Thomas J. Avezzano, formerly of Hartsdale, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 24 with his family by his side. He was 95.

Tom was born in Yonkers to Edward and Emma (Spreckelson) Avezzano on Dec. 7, 1929, where he was raised with his three sisters, Lillian, Ann and Isabelle.

He met the beautiful love of his life, Rosemarie Manzella of the Bronx, at a dance in Yonkers. Rosemarie and Tom were married on Nov. 2, 1952, and shortly after moved to Hartsdale, where they raised their two children, Diane and Tommy. They spent over 60 years of their lives in Hartsdale until relocating to Peekskill in 2021.

Tom was a business owner in Hartsdale and was an active member of the Hartsdale Italian American Civic Association. Tom spent the last 20 years of his full-time career at Phelps Memorial Hospital as an engineer. He then began his part-time career as an entrepreneur, property manager and the most devoted grandfather ever!

Tom was a skilled craftsmen, who in addition to his endless repair and renovation work, was known to create some amazing pieces of furniture.

Tom’s real passion, though, was his family. He was truly an amazing husband, dad and grandpa, devoting endless hours to making the lives of those around him easier. After many years of hard work, he committed himself to never missing a babysitting opportunity, grandchild sporting event or milestone or any opportunity to help someone in need.

He truly loved animals and was instantly loved by any dog he met. He could be seen with the family dogs in tow, going through the Burger King and TD Bank drive-thru windows for an afternoon treat.

He was truly a good man!

Tom is survived by Rosemarie, his beautiful wife for over 72 years; his daughter, Diane Wilhelm; son Thomas Avezzano (Patricia Cusack Avezzano); his grandchildren, Daniel Wilhelm, Jack Avezzano and Katherine Avezzano; and many adoring nieces and nephews and grand pups Lila, Roscoe and Duke.

He is predeceased by sisters Lillian Webber, Anne Cipola and Isabelle Passiotti.