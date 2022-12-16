This Week’s Local Things: Videos, Vetoes, Laws, Menorahs, Hoops, More 

Over the past couple weeks, it’s felt like the area institutions that govern our local world have all been scrambling to get lots done in the final rush before the holidays start, as people prepare to take a quick collective breath in advance of the new year.

Although we already sent out standalone emails about the botched Bedford Central School District handling of last year’s bathroom video controversy, it’s worth re-sharing that coverage, in case you missed it yesterday.

Similarly, my last “Stone’s Throw” column, published earlier this week, has generated as much if not more feedback than any piece we’ve published all year.

The reporting on the troubles with Optum Tri State’s scheduling system and alleged doctor shortages have undoubtedly hit a nerve. Health care is an emotional issue, and I’ve been blown away by all the anecdotes from patients that our story has generated over the past few days, with people sending along emails and social media messages detailing their frustrations.

Here’s my column, as we also prepare for a possible follow-up news report.

And no, Optum has not gotten back to us yet about our interview inquiry. We put in another request yesterday. We’ll keep at it.

Also, we have a follow-up on an earlier report about Democratic Westchester County Executive George Latimer’s uncertainty about the proposed flavored tobacco ban, and whether he’d support it. Well, the verdict is in, and the answer is no, he will not!

“None of these communities is monolithic in their opposition, but there exists a significant number of objections, having been raised, that cannot be brushed aside,” Latimer said, in explaining his decision to veto a bill passed by the Democratic-controlled legislature.

Read on in Examiner Editor-in-Chief Martin Wilbur’s full article.

It was also nice to see Martin’s story on a northern Westchester woman’s creation of the Menorah Project, an effort to urge Jewish households everywhere to place an electric menorah in their home’s window for the eight nights of Chanukah.

The South Salem resident, Cathy Deutsch, reached out to me a couple of weeks ago, hoping we’d cover her efforts. Cathy is a longtime retail business owner in the area and has always been a blunt and strong advocate for issues close to her heart. And the scourge of anti-Semitism is as close to her heart as any issue.

Her ancestors escaped eastern European pogroms while others fled the Nazis.

“I always feel like we stand stronger together as human beings if we respect each other and this is about that, and it’s about embracing the diversity of the community and the country, and that’s really where it’s coming from,” she said.

Check out Martin’s feature.

Over in Pleasantville, development is still dominating the dialogue. A proposed local law would enact a temporary building ban in the central business district. And as that conversation unfolds, Examiner reporter Abby Luby writes this week about the newly-constructed apartment building on Depew Street. The developer must make changes to its exterior because it appears different from the approved plans.

Here’s Abby’s piece.

Meanwhile, our sports folks are super busy, with the winter season now underway.

On the girls’ hoops side, Hen Hud appears very strong while Peekskill boys’ basketball seems to be one of a few local teams to keep an extra close eye on.

Examiner Sports Editor Ray Gallagher has you covered with the boys while veteran reporter Tony Pinciaro will be on the girls’ beat all season.

And man oh man, I could go on and on with a ton of other new stuff we have this week. You might just wanna go poke around on The Examiner News site for other news morsels.

And to wrap up the rerun portion of today’s programming, and speaking of emotional issues, you should be sure to read Examiner Digital Editor Robert Schork’s powerful essay from earlier this week about guns. Robert grew up in a gun-loving household, moonlights in law enforcement as a New York City auxiliary police officer, and was a student at Bard College at Simon’s Rock in 1992 during a horrifying mass shooting.

Anyway, I usually have your attention for up to about 750 words, if I’m lucky, and the final word of this line brings me close to 900, including the headline and URLs. Hopefully, I kept you here for that riveting final clause.

Have a great weekend,

Adam