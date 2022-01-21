This Week’s Best Bets: R&B and cocktails; escape zombie apocalypse; Carmel sledding

This week’s three best bets

1. Ivan Polanco at The Hangout Cafe

Such an unexpectedly cozy and cool spot in the heart of Carmel, The Hangout Cafe is just that; a great spot to hang out, enjoy an eclectic American and Spanish menu, and listen to great music or a hilarious comedian. On January 21 Westchester acoustic pop/R&B singer/songwriter Ivan Polanco will be featured from 6:30 – 9:30 pm. Polanco plays multiple instruments and has been compared to John Mayer and Ed Sheeran.

The Hangout Cafe

184 Route 52

Carmel

www.thehangoutcafeny.com

…To continue reading this article, and more like it, subscribe to Examiner+ at www.examiner-plus.com/subscribe

(This post is an excerpted version of an article from our Examiner+ digital newsmagazine on Substack).