These Five Untraditional Soup Bowls Will Warm You

By Kayla Garritano

With the cold weather approaching, these Westchester restaurants have come up with some creative takes on soups, stews, and chili to satisfy your cravings.

As much as we don’t want to admit it, the warm weather is getting further away in our rearview mirror. However, the good news is that the unofficial start of soup season is here! With the winter months ahead, we can get excited for all the new comfort dishes that keep us satisfied and cozy. We found an array of unique soups, stews, and chili that will be sure to warm up our stomachs, even when it’s cold outside.

…To continue reading this article, and more like it, subscribe to Examiner+ at www.examiner-plus.com/subscribe

(This post is an excerpted version of an article from our Examiner+ digital newsmagazine on Substack).