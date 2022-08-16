There’s Only One Way to Celebrate National Banana Split Day

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream.

Take a day off from worrying about cholesterol, triglycerides and your weight. Treat yourself and beat the heat and humidity by going to your favorite local ice cream parlor and order a banana split.

Thursday, Aug. 25 is National Banana Split Day. It was established by David Evans Strickler, a 23-year-old apprentice pharmacist, at his Latrobe, Pa. store’s soda fountain in 1904. The cost for this tasty treat was 10 cents, which was twice the price of any other ice cream sundae.

Why not have an all-ice cream dinner? Enjoy a couple of scoops of your favorite ice cream. It should be properly served in a long dish sometimes called a boat. The banana is cut in half lengthwise with three scoops of ice cream in between. Tradition dictates that there be vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream, but many substitute other flavors.

Add some hot fudge, whipped cream, crushed nuts, maraschino cherries and other toppings. It will put a smile on your face and bring back childhood memories of when you frequented your favorite ice cream emporium.

Larry Penner

Great Neck