There’s a Clear Trend Between Industrialization and Climate Change

A recent letter to the editor about climate caught my attention (“Mother Nature Controls Climate Change, Not Humans,” September 27-October 3) and I’d like to offer some information that might be helpful.

The writer proposed that humans have no impact on climate and that all is controlled by “Mother Nature.” I take this to mean that the planet we share is a vast network of innumerable unique ecosystems, all in a constant state of change. No one could argue such a view; however, evidence has shown that since humanity’s industrialization, among these various changes, there is also a well-documented, rapid warming trend that puts all our health, safety and economic prosperity at considerable risk.

I would encourage all readers to refer to the surprisingly readable Fourth National Climate Assessment compiled jointly in 2018 and guided by the Departments of Energy, State, Commerce, Interior, Health & Human Services, Defense and Transportation, as well as NASA and the National Science Foundation, among many others. NASA also provides excellent information about the global impacts of climate change at its website, climate.nasa.gov.

James Connelly

Pleasantville