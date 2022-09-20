There Have Been All Kinds of White House Bloopers and Blunders

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

First, we have Vice President Kamala Harris responding to a question by Meet the Press anchor Chuck Todd by saying “the border is secure.” She, along with President Joe Biden and Department of Homeland Security Chief Alejandro Mayorkas, must have assigned Officer Barbrady from Comedy Central’s “South Park” as their eyes and ears on the border. Concerning our record two million illegal immigrants coming into our nation this year, he must have reported, “Okay people, move along, there’s nothing to see here.”

Next, we have President Biden, who should have picked something other than James Taylor’s “Fire and Rain,” which is about suicide and heroin addiction, to play at his White House Inflation Reduction Act celebration.

With record inflation, increasing urban crime and shootings, rising home heating prices, gasoline $1.35 per gallon more since January 2021, over 100,000 deaths from fentanyl, supply chain issues, formula shortages, two million illegal immigrants crossing the border and a $30.4 trillion national debt that’s still growing, there was a better choice. Bobby McFerrin’s 1988 hit, “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” would have been far more appropriate.

Larry Penner

Great Neck, N.Y.