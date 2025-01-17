The Vintage Shop Carmel: Where Everything Old is New Again

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Larry Epstein

“We have something for everyone,” according to Aline Ridings, owner of The Vintage Shop Carmel on Route 52.

It’s a small business with a very large variety. They sell both antiques, and vintage, including collectibles like vinyl records, jewelry, toys, kitchenware, artwork, glassware, books – and too many other things to mention.

“People find that the older items are more well-made, and they see the things they grew up with and they want to own it now. It stuck around because it lasts,” said Vintage Clothing Manager and Designer Nancy Butterfield.

That includes everything from a classic Beatles album on vinyl – to an antique butterfly broach, or a pair of previously owned and loved Levi’s.

Co-Owner and Floor Manager Gio Sgarlata added there’s also lots of fun and games for the whole family,

“Vintage toys are a big seller year-round,” Sgarlata said. “That includes matchbox cars, puzzles, toys from the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s and Barbies in the box. We look for pristine as much as we can.”

Ridings and Sgarlata moved up from Brooklyn where they were antique and vintage dealers, selling in the tri-state area. Now they live in Mahopac. The store has been in the same location for 20 years, but it was called Curious Comebacks Consignment until Ridings said they took over in January 2021, after they had been renting a booth there since October 2018.

But it’s not just older people who like old things. “A lot of young people come from Carmel High School – and they love vintage,” said Ridings, noting that sometimes shopping there is a family affair,

“We have two kids who ride their bikes up here, then pull crumpled dollars out of their knapsacks to buy their comic books,” Ridings said. “And the father of one of the kids has been furnishing his man cave for three years with things he’s bought from us, including artwork, a cabinet to refinish, candlesticks, billiard balls, a mounted fish, a statue of a bear playing the violin, an antique metal steamer trunk, and cool lamps.”

Carmel native Grace Wellington, 24, has been coming to the store practically her whole life.

“My dad dragged me here when I was a kid. Our house was filled with antiques, and I didn’t think that was cool,” Wellington said. “But now that I am older, I love doing the same thing. I bought a miniature skeleton from Germany here that was cool. I have a million things from here.”

An entire wing of the store features clothing. But not just any clothing.

We have “previously loved vintage clothing that I reinvent,” said Butterfield, who works with things like flannel shirts and vintage jeans “Anything old that can be sewn on there I put on there, right down to buttons and studs. I even sew on doilies, old handkerchiefs, cool patches, beads, and high school letters or numbers.”

Butterfield gets very creative, like turning an old but loved denim jacket into a cool new creation by sewing a Fleetwood Mac tour tee shirt right onto the back. “We also have clothing that we hand-select and take on consignment, as long as it goes with our esthetic and it’s clean and good condition,” she explained.

Many local artists are also steady customers. Ridings said, “They come in to find unusual things for their pieces, including a local assemblage crafter who recently bought vintage bride and groom cake toppers for his work.” “

Another local artist bought a vintage totem pole from Alaska; he comes in and gets ideas. “He will ask for the most interesting thing we have for his work,” Sgarlata said.

“We have lots of local customers, plus visitors from the city, and lots of people just passing by on Route 52,” Ridings added.

The Vintage Shop Carmel is open seven days a week. For more information, visit its website, INSTAGRAM or Facebook page.