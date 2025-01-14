The SAVE Act is Nothing More Than a Voter Suppression Bill

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Despite no evidence to back up his claim that three to five million noncitizens voted in the 2016 election, then-President Trump created an Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. His assertions were dismissed by election officials and experts, and he disbanded the commission seven months later.

Perhaps Congressman Lawler wasn’t familiar with the commission’s failure to find any evidence of massive voter fraud because in July the congressman voted in favor of The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act (SAVE) Act. The bill requires documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote for federal elections.

This bill wouldn’t save anything, but what a similar Arizona state bill has done is suppress the vote. Most Americans would be unable to register to vote using their driver’s license or other state-provided identification alone. The SAVE Act will especially burden young people, who would face hurdles that already-registered citizens do not face, and married women, who often change their names and will, therefore, no longer be able to use their birth certificates to register.

The SAVE Act isn’t necessary – it’s already illegal to vote if you’re not a citizen – and it’s going to make it harder for citizens to vote.

Please contact Congressman Lawler’s office encouraging him to vote no on The SAVE Act, a voter suppression bill, which also creates another layer of suspicion regarding those neighbors and co-workers who were not born in this country.

Doug Bass

Peekskill