The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze Returns in September

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

Get ready for a magical fall season in New York with The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze® and Legend of Sleepy Hollow-themed experiences. Blaze: Hudson Valley returns to its location at Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson for the 18th year. On the grounds of Washington Irving’s Sunnyside in Tarrytown, visitors can enjoy two special celebrations of the author’s most famous work: Home of the ‘Legend,’ during the day and dramatic evening performances of Irving’s ‘Legend.’

Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze® experiences are bigger and better than ever and feature thousands of hand-carved jack o’lanterns lit up in elaborate displays throughout historic landscapes. Blaze: Hudson Valley will run for 54 nights from September 16 through November 20. New displays this year at Blaze: Hudson Valley include an animated “Jack” Smith working in his shop and a hive of glowing bees.

More Halloween fun can be found at the estate of Washington Irving, America’s founding father of literature. Historic Hudson Valley is bringing his classic spooky tale to life at Sunnyside, where daytime visitors can tour Irving’s home, take in an original shadow puppet film and see a special Legend exhibit at Home of the ‘Legend.’ In the evenings, master storyteller Jonathan Kruk casts a spell with dramatic performances of Irving’s ‘Legend,’ performed outdoors under the stars. Complete with live music by Jim Keyes, this performance is sure to thrill audiences of all ages.

HHV’s experiences are largely outdoors and touch-free, with masks required indoors. Visitors should consult hudsonvalley.org/covid for our most current policies.

Blaze: Hudson Valley’s Supporting Sponsor is Servpro of Peekskill, Ossining, and Contributing Sponsors are JPMorgan Chase and Captain Lawrence Brewing Company.

All events are held rain or shine. Proceeds support Historic Hudson Valley, the Tarrytown-based private, non-profit educational organization that owns and operates several National Historic Landmarks.

Ticket and date information

These events have limited capacity and sell out. All admissions are by advance purchase only.

Blaze: Hudson Valley dates are September 16-18; September 22-25; September 28-October 31 November 2-6; November 9-13; and November 18-20. Online tickets start at $32 for adults and $24 for children 3-17, and are free for children 2 and under. Historic Hudson Valley members can attend Blaze: Hudson Valley for free.

Irving’s ‘Legend’ dates are September 30-October 2; 8-10; 14-16; 21-23; 28-31. Online tickets start at $30 for adults and $24 for children. Historic Hudson Valley members receive a 15% discount on tickets.

Home of the ‘Legend’ dates are September 16-18, 23-25, 30; October 2; 8-10; 14-16; 21-23; 28-31 and November 4-6, 11-13. Online tickets start at $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children 3-17, and are free for those 2 and under as well as Historic Hudson Valley members.

Buy tickets online at www.hudsonvalley.org or by calling 914-366-6900 ($2.50 per ticket surcharge for phone orders).

Details: The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze Hudson Valley

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze: Hudson Valley features illuminated, individually hand-carved jack o’ lanterns in elaborate displays which are professionally lit throughout the landscape of Van Cortlandt Manor in various themed areas.

Favorite installations, such as the Statue of Liberty and the Pumpkin Planetarium, are joined this year by new creations like an animated “Jack” Smith working in his shop and glowing bees… all made of jack o’lanterns!

Creative Director Michael Natiello leads a small team of Historic Hudson Valley staff and local artists who carve. The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze Shop offers a selection Blaze-specific merchandise including T-shirts and hats.

Van Cortlandt Manor is at 525 South Riverside Avenue, just off Route 9 in Croton-on-Hudson.

Details: Irving’s ‘Legend’

Performing amid the lush landscape of Washington Irving’s estate, master storyteller Jonathan Kruk, accompanied by live music by Jim Keyes, brings to life the story of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow in this outdoor, evening event.

Sunnyside is on West Sunnyside Lane, off Route 9 in Tarrytown.

Details: Home of the ‘Legend’

Sunnyside celebrates its connection to Washington Irving’s classic tale, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, at this family friendly daytime event. Home of the ‘Legend’ includes a tour of the cottage, an original short shadow puppet film and a Legend-themed exhibit.

Sunnyside is on West Sunnyside Lane, off Route 9 in Tarrytown.

About Historic Hudson Valley

Historic Hudson Valley, Westchester County’s largest cultural organization, educates and entertains more than 325,000 visitors a year through school programs, tours of five National Historic Landmarks, and Halloween themed experiences, which have earned a national reputation as among the best in the country.