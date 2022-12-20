Thank You to All in Yorktown for Making the Town the Best it Can Be

By Matt Slater

On Jan. 1, I will begin a new role representing Yorktown – in addition to neighboring communities in Westchester and Putnam counties – as your voice in the New York State Assembly. While I will be representing you in Albany, I will also have a strong local presence with my district office in Brewster, and, of course, my home in Yorktown.

For the past three years as town supervisor, I had the honor to lead the community where I grew up and continue to live, and where my wife Kellie and I are raising our family. During this time, our town faced significant challenges. Working together, our community successfully navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating consequences. Through it all, we exemplified the Yorktown way, showing great strength and care as a community, and that is something in which I will always take pride in.

Working in a bipartisan fashion with the last two town boards, we have put Yorktown on a transformative trajectory. Beyond our COVID-19 response and recovery, our accomplishments are significant and show what can be done when we work together.

We cut spending to balance the town budget and delivered the first (and second) town tax cut in more than a generation. Yorktown was recognized by New York State as a Climate Smart Community and, thanks to the great work of the Yorktown Police Department, we were named one of the safest mid-size communities in the nation.

The Business Council of Westchester hailed Yorktown’s economic development plan as a model for the rest of the state and country. From the new Trader Joe’s and Uncle Giuseppe’s to exciting new projects that will transform the Yorktown Green, Soundview Preparatory School and the Field Home, the results are apparent.

These last three years we also focused on important quality-of-life issues for our neighbors, making significant investments in our parks and ensuring safe and accessible playgrounds for our kids. Working with Highway Superintendent Paganelli, we slashed the town’s paving schedule and tackled critical road infrastructure projects. We also created several new committees giving a voice to our veterans, youth and vulnerable neighbors with disabilities.

All of our successes required a team mentality and passion for the town we all love.

I have always believed in Yorktown’s unlimited potential. We have dedicated and talented employees who I know will continue the good work of these past three years. While we have emerged as a regional leader in the Hudson Valley, I still believe our best days are ahead of us because of the great people who call our community home.

It is difficult to put into words how grateful I am to have the distinct honor of leading this wonderful town. On behalf of my wife Kellie and children, Charlie and Elizabeth, we are deeply thankful for the confidence that you have had in me and we have done our best to honor that trust.

While I am looking forward to our next chapter of service to our community, I will always be proud to call Yorktown my home.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you Yorktown. I’ll see you around town.

Matt Slater has served as Yorktown supervisor for the past three years and is the Assemblyman-elect for the 94th Assembly District.