Sweet 16 for Class B Lakeland; Putnam Valley Takes Class C Crown

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

Greeley, Pleasantville Settle for 2nd

By Tony Pinciaro

Aditi Parambath watched and made mental notes as her LAKELAND teammates took their turns against HORACE GREELEY during the shootout in the Section 1 Class B Field Hockey Championship game Saturday on the campus of Lakeland High.

The freshman was scheduled to shoot last, so she wanted to make sure she was prepared.

“After everyone went, I asked them what do you think would work,” said the studious Parambath. “Coach Sarsen said the goalie was going to our right, but I still went right.”

Quakers’ goalie Darby Robertson made the initial save, but a persistent Parambath would not be denied within her 10-second time frame. She grabbed the rebound and slipped it by Robertson’s left side for the decisive goal, sending top-seeded Lakeland to a 1-0 victory over No.3 Horace Greeley.

Lakeland, 17-2 this season, outscored the Quakers, 2-1, in the shootout to win its 16th consecutive Section 1 Class B title. The Hornets play the Section 9 champion, 10 a.m., Saturday, at Arlington High School. The winner advances to the state final four, also at Arlington, Nov. 16-17. This will be the first time Section 1 is hosting the state final four field hockey tournament.

Once Robertson made the save, an astute Parambath took a step back and noticed something.

“I pulled back on her, separating myself from her and hoped that would open up that left post,” Parambath said. “I was correct and snuck the ball past her. Then I saw all of my teammates running toward me and I thought, ‘Oh my god, I just scored the game-winner.’”

Parambath said she was surprised when Lakeland Coach Sharon Sarsen chose her for the shootout and put her last. The last two weeks of practicing shootouts were beneficial, especially for Parambath.

“There was a lot of pressure,” Parambath said. “I was thinking I have to score to help the team get another sectional title.”

It was an outstanding game, which was scoreless after 60 minutes of regulation and two 10-minute 7 v. 7 overtime quarters. Lakeland goalie Jenna Yazzetti was instrumental in the eventual victory, making numerous excellent saves.

“Jenna really played great, making amazing saves throughout the game,” Parambath said. “She kept her composure throughout the entire game and we are so proud of her.”

Sarsen praised her team and how they came together after graduating a large, talented group.

“I’m so proud and happy for this team,” Sarsen said. “Graduating key seniors and developing a completely new team in the most competitive class in Section 1 was a challenge for us this year.

“The team took it step by step and only looked one game at a time ahead and worked relentlessly to improve to the level of being able to compete and win the championship.”

CLASS C

PUTNAM VALLEY felt the sting and disappointment of being the Section 1 Class C runner the past two years.

Julia Toth and her teammates were determined not to take their opponent in the final too lightly. Instead, Putnam Valley learned from its loss in the 2023 final and was focused on winning a sectional title this year, especially following a thrilling double-overtime, semifinal triumph against Bronxville.

“There was a different level of focus, especially after Bronxville,” Toth said. “Our mindset was so important. Everyone was ready and prepared for the week. We were watching film and thinking about how we can work together to get the ball up the field and make more plays.”

The top seed made the plays when needed as Putnam Valley defeated second-seeded Pleasantville, 2-0, in the Section 1 Class C championship game.

It was Putnam Valley’s third sectional title overall and first since 2008. The Tigers also won the Section 1 and New York State Class B championship in 2005. During their postseason run, goalie Kim Kastuk (who is still No. 1 in shutouts in the state record book) did not allow a goal.

Putnam Valley, now 15-3-1 on the season, will play the Section 9 champion, noon, Saturday, 11/9, at Arlington High School. The winner advances to the state final four, Nov. 16-17, also at Arlington.

Putnam Valley also owns a 4-0 victory over Pleasantville during the regular season.

Kate Mulqueen scored the first of her goals late in the first half and Putnam Valley’s defense shut down Pleasantville’s high-scoring offense.

“Maggie Caputo, our sweeper, works together with her defensive teammates,” Toth said. “The defense made sure they were marking Pleasantville in the circle because they do move fast and work really well as a unit. Hayley Craane and Keylee Murphy, our outside backs, were marking their wings tight and center back Kate Nielsen was keeping constant pressure on their center forward.”

When the final horn sounded, Toth and her teammates were emotionally overwhelmed and also physically drained.

“Following double overtime Thursday, we were exhausted, but to reach that final point and to be able to have something to share and enjoy was just great,” Toth said.

The Tigers now venture into new territory – state playoffs – but have a wealth of experience in their coach, Tracy Parchen, who guided the 2005 team to the state title.

“We will definitely be relying on Coach Parchen with the background and knowledge she has,” Toth said. “This week we will continue to build off our strengths and improve on our weaknesses.”

Putnam Valley advanced to the title game as freshman Lily Cottrell scored the decisive goal with about three minutes remaining in the second overtime quarter for a 2-1 win over Bronxville.

Eliza Osmanaj picked up a rebound and fed Cottrell as Putnam Valley beat Bronxville for the second time this season, in overtime.

HORACE GREELEY had another excellent season, playing for a Section 1 Class B title.

The Quakers finished with a 16-4 record, including two losses to Lakeland and a loss to Mamaroneck, both sectional champions.

Horace Greeley was seeded third in the Section 1 Class B Championships. The Quakers reached the final by virtue of a 2-0 victory over No. 2 John Jay-Cross River.

The Wolves beat the Quakers during the regular season.

PLEASANTVILLE came into 2024 with a new coach – Kaitlyn Zapletal – and the Panthers responded with an excellent season.

The Panthers finished with a 14-4-1 record and played for the Section 1 Class C title.

During the season, the Panthers ran off a six-game winning streak which made them a sectional contender.

Pleasantville, seeded second, advanced to the final following a 3-0 victory over No. 3 Pawling in a semifinal.

YORKTOWN hit the double-digit mark in victories for a fourth consecutive year under Coach Courtney Hyndman.

The Cornhuskers earned the fifth seed in the Section 1 Class B Championships and were a 6-0 winner over Nanuet in the first round.

Yorktown, which finished 12-4-1 this season, dropped a 2-0 game to No.4 Rye in a quarterfinal. It was Rye’s second 2-0 win over Yorktown this season.

“I don’t want to take anything away from Rye as they are a very good team and they played well and fast,” senior and captain Brie Gaccino said. “I believe we played a very good game for 54 minutes and just made a few mistakes in a six-minute span that wound up in the back of our net.”

Gaccino, along with her fellow seniors, have been instrumental in leading Yorktown into one of Section 1’s finest programs.

“Overall, I am very proud of all the accomplishments my teammates made this year as well as all the years of my field hockey career,” Gaccino said. “The memories I will have from this year’s team and previous years’ teams as well as current and past teammates are going to last forever. And I’m so proud of all the younger girls coming behind us to keep up this great new tradition of Yorktown field hockey.”

ANDY JACOBS PHOTOS