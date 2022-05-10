Support for Incumbents, Budget is Needed in Yorktown School District

As most people know, our school board elections are very contentious this year in both Lakeland and Yorktown. Since I live in the Yorktown Central School District, I will address the situation here.

I think that we can all agree that public schools play a critical role in our community by building well-educated citizens. For many of us, strong schools are the main reason we chose this town. It’s more important than ever that each one of us must seriously consider supporting both the school budget and the incumbents running for re-election. Please vote on Tuesday, May 17 at French Hill School.

The incumbents, Reshmi Bose, Cheryl Reynolds and Lisa Rolle, have a track record that is clear and publicly available. They have helped guide our district through tumultuous times with competence, a strong financial footing and a focus on students.

I wasn’t able to find much information on challengers Michael Capalbo, Richard Giannasca and Frank Panebianco, but what I did find was quite disturbing. In 2021, a hate-filled four-minute video that was made by two women (one being a district parent), made the rounds on social media. It was a vicious and racist attack on a beloved neighbor, a well-respected guidance counselor at Yorktown High School.

Hundreds of people in our community came out to the next Board of Education meeting to express our support for our schools and against blatant racism and hate. However, Mr. Giannasca was one of the very few speakers that evening to speak out against diversity, equity and inclusion programs. You might be interested to know that the parent who made that video has endorsed the challengers, including Mr. Giannasca, in the school board race and is also urging residents to vote no on the budget.

Voting against a school budget has far-ranging negative consequences. Yorktown has provided lots of information on this year’s budget. Please take the time to read it.

Turnout for school board trustee and budget elections is traditionally low. It is essential that this year be different. We have seen multiple public instances of racism in our town and the surrounding area in the last couple of years alone. It is critical that we do not allow forces of division and hate to hold positions of power over one of our most important public institutions – our children’s schools.

People of conscience from across the political spectrum have come out to oppose hate in our community. Now is the time to make your voice heard with your vote.

Please join me in supporting the incumbents and voting yes on the school budget.

Judyth Stavans

Yorktown