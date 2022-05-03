Suggestions on Where to Dine Out on Mother’s Day

By Morris Gut

Mom deserves her special day. If you are planning to dine out on Mother’s Day this Sunday, here are some suggestions locally that cover a variety of tastes.

It’s a big restaurant day, so be sure to reserve a table early. Even consider taking mom out before or after Mother’s Day to make it less stressful. If you don’t plan to dine out and still want a restaurant meal, most would be delighted to prepare a package to take home by advanced order. Enjoy!

Lexington Square Cafe

The Pearl Restaurant Group led by Jim Sullivan and Jan Fabry keep this artsy multilevel dining room and bar buzzing. Veteran manager Lisa Snyder advised us the restaurant would be open starting at 10 a.m. on Mother’s Day with a menu of new American specialties. Breakfast and brunch will be served a la carte until 2:30 p.m. featuring such dishes as Eggs Benedict, black angus steak and eggs and French toast with all the fixings.

Dinner mains include roast prime rib; pan-roasted halibut; braised short ribs; shrimp and scallop scampi; and a grilled angus burger. Wine and specialty cocktails are available from the sprawling bar. Indoor and outdoor seating.

Lexington Square Café, is located at 510 Lexington Ave. in Mount Kisco. Info: 914-244-3663 or visit www.lexingtonsquarecafe.com.

Jean-Jacques’ Culinary Creations

When I walked into Jean-Jacques on a recent weekday afternoon the place was bustling with activity. The display counters and blackboards were filled with tempting possibilities, from sweet and savory crepes to sandwiches to fresh breads and cakes. The crowd was loving it!

It’s been 21 years and the place is working at full steam. Mother’s Day patrons will be seated on a first-come first-served basis. There are two dining rooms, one counter side, and a separated more formal section. There’s outdoor seating, too, weather permitting.

Mother’s Day Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $21.95 per person. Included is choice of cocktail, juice, main course, dessert, unlimited coffee or tea and Belgian chocolate dipped strawberry. Dinner packages include choice of appetizer, main course, two sides and dessert for $45 per person. Advanced orders are suggested.

Jean-Jacques’ Culinary Creations is located at 468 Bedford Rd. in Pleasantville. Info: 914-747-8191 or visit www.jean-jacques.com.

Peppino’s Ristorante

The Italian aromas wafting from this kitchen are compelling. Proprietor Joseph DiScala has been operating this rustic regional Italian restaurant for nearly 32 years. It is next to the Katonah Metro-North station.

DiScala told us he will be serving his popular regular menu on Mother’s Day along with daily specialties. Sit at the mirrored bar or in one of the cozy wood and stone dining areas highlighted by horse country artworks. Check out such dishes as mozzarella in carrozza; linguini with red or white clam sauce; traditional lasagna; chicken scarpariello; zuppa di pesce; pork chop pizzaiola; and veal or chicken parmigiana. There are plenty of meatballs and broccoli rabe to go around, too. Indoor and outdoor seating.

Peppino’s Ristorante is located at 116 Katonah Ave. in Katonah. Info: 914-232-3212 or visit www.peppinosristorante.com.

Moderne Barn

The Livanos family’s sweeping multilevel country chic restaurant on Route 22 in Armonk will be serving a three-course Mother’s Day menu. Moderne Barn’s kitchen focuses on modern American cuisine with global influences. Look for such specialties as nonna’s meatballs; thick-cut pork chops; grilled Atlantic salmon; seafood pasta; and roasted free bird chicken. For dessert, indulge in the cheesecake or blackberry cobbler.

Mother’s Day seatings are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Cost is $78 for adults and $35 for a two-course children’s menu, plus tax and gratuity.

Moderne Barn is located at 430 Bedford Rd. in Armonk. Info: 914-730-0001 or visit www.modernebarn.com.

Eveready Diner

Take mom to a retro-inspired diner. I have enjoyed the Eveready at their original location in Hyde Park, not far from the Culinary Institute of America and the FDR Estate. Breakfast is served all day, along with lunch and dinner options galore.

Of course, there are the house-made desserts and soda fountain favorites. You can go simple with a bagel and lox or a more robust multicourse selection such as steak and chops. A special shout-out to their excellent corned beef Reuben. This diner has it all.

Eveready Diner is located at 90 Independent Way in Brewster. Info: 845-279-9009 or visit www.evereadydiner.com.

Traditions 118

Owners Michael and Lisa Lubic plan a double surprise this week. This Thursday, May 5, they will mark Cinco de Mayo with a special menu and music. Then on Mother’s Day, they will celebrate with brunch from 11 a.m. for $49 per person. There will also be an a la carte dinner from 1 p.m.

Look for mom’s ravioli; sweet potato gnocchi; shrimp risotto; roasted salmon; and filet mignon. The house was former home to the highly acclaimed Maxime’s French restaurant years ago and still retains its lovely facilities.

Traditions 118 is located at 11 Old Tomahawk St. in Granite Springs. Info: 914-248-7200 or visit www.traditions118restaurant.com.

RiverMarket Bar & Kitchen

Take in the lovely views at Hudson RiverWalk and head to RiverMarket Bar & Kitchen. Proprietor Glenn Vogt will serve on Mother’s Day from 12 to 7 p.m. Besides being managing partner and founder of RiverMarket for the past nine years, he is also partnering at The Kittle House in Chappaqua with John Crabtree.

Check out the Maine butter poached lobster roll; Hudson Valley cheese plate; Hemlock Hill Farm grass-fed beef burger with smoked bacon on a brioche bun; the popular iceberg wedge with soft-boiled farmhouse egg and Hemlock Hill smoked bacon crumble; Salade de Confit de Canard; pasture-raised chicken Caesar salad; and surf and turf. The fresh market is now preparing pizzas. There’s patio seating; open daily.

RiverMarket Bar & Kitchen is located at 127 W. Main St. in Tarrytown. Info: 914-631-3100 or visit www.rivermarketbarkitchen.com.

Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for 30 years. He may be reached at 914-235-6591 or at gutreactions@optonline.net.