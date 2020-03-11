Stone Home Inspections, LLC, Yorktown

Yorktown resident Joshua Stone has spent decades seeking to protect the public in various ways. For nearly 20 years, he was a York City police officer before retiring from the force earlier this month.

About five years ago, while he was still a police officer, Stone began to assist the public in another way, creating Stone Home Inspections LLC. The company now serves as his full-time profession. He started Stone Home Inspections with his wife, Lisa.

Stone Home inspects the homes of potential buyers. His clients live in Westchester, Dutchess, Putnam, and Rockland counties, as well as Long Island and Connecticut, Stone said.

Stone, who has had an interest in real estate since he was a youth, explained why he became a home inspector. “I had a bad experience with my home inspector,” he recalled, recounting how he inspector he hired was not thorough and missed several large items that cost him a significant amount of money to repair. He does not want that to happen to people who hire him.

“What I enjoy most about being a home inspector is helping home buyers and homeowners make educated decisions about their potential new home,” Stone said. “The safety of our clients is our number one priority and we make sure every part of a potential home is safe for families to enjoy and love for years to come.”

Stone said he has trained inspectors and has partnered with several real estate agents who have referred clients based on his reputation of being thorough and detail-oriented.

Stone took the required courses to become a certified professional inspector at the New York Home Inspector School and he took additional courses after obtaining his initial license. Stone is also certified in wood destroying organisms and mold assessor. He was recently appointed as a board member of NAHREP Putnam County, a non-profit group that educates and empowers the real estate professionals who serve the Hispanic community

Stone said he does an in-depth inspection of the home and takes his time to explain each of his findings with his clients, he said. He points out maintenance items and what will be necessary to keep the home in good shape.

“We’re always here to help,” he said.

For more information about Stone Home Improvement LLC, visit www.stonehomeinspections.net or call 914-642-5277.