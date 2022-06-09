Stewart-Cousins to Honor Greenburgh Resident DiPasquale

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

On Tuesday, June 7, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins will honor Greenburgh resident Carmine DiPasquale as her district’s inductee into the New York State Senate’s Veterans Hall of Fame, which recognizes outstanding veterans from the Empire State who have distinguished themselves both in military and civilian life.

This year, for the first time, Senator Stewart-Cousins called on her constituents to recommend a veteran for her to nominate. She received many worthy recommendations. DiPasquale, who was recommended by Greenburgh Veterans Advisory Committee member Hugh McAuley, was her choice.

Seaman DiPasquale served in the U.S. Navy aboard the Destroyer USS William Keith. During the height of the Cold War, DiPasquale’s ship participated in the Cuban naval blockade. He suffered permanent hearing loss due to the cannon blasts in the gun turret he manned. DiPasquale was awarded the National Defense Medal and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Forces Medal.

Recognizing the devastating consequences of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, DiPasquale helped form the Greenburgh Veterans Advisory Committee, whose primary mission is veteran suicide prevention. He is also an active member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, and the American Legion.

Born in the Bronx to Italian immigrants, DiPasquale moved to Greenburgh in 1985, where he continues his support of active duty military, his commitment to community, and his dedication to helping veterans.