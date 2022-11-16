Steffi Nossen Dance Foundation Presents A Choreography Showcase at Mamaroneck’s Emelin Theater

The Steffi Nossen Dance Foundation Choreography Showcase will take place on Sunday, December 4th at 4:00 pm. Back performing on a live stage, the curated collection of dance works has returned to the Emelin Theater in Mamaroneck. The performance will feature the work of emerging and established choreographers and a post-performance Q&A. Performing are professional artists from Westchester and the tri-state area – new and familiar names will be seen. Included is the work of present and former Steffi Nossen faculty members.

North Salem Choreographer and dance educator Jessica DiMauro Marks, Artistic Director of the Steffi Nossen Dance Foundation, is the showcase producer. Ms. DiMauro together with Choreographer Gierre Godley are currently creating a duet they will premiere on the program. A Steffi Nossen alumna, DiMauro’s work has been shown at venues throughout the area. Her company, DiMauro Dance has been selected to perform at numerous festivals and curated showcases including White Wave’s COOL NY Dance Festival, and The HATCH. Ms. DiMauro is on the dance faculty of Montclair State College.

Mr. Godley is a dancer, choreographer, and teacher living and working in NYC. He is the Artistic Director of Project 44 Dance who began his training in Arkansas under the direction of C. Michael Tidwell and Arleen Sugano, with additional studies at the Ailey School. Gierre holds a BS in Biology with a Dance Minor from Millikin University, and an MFA from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. In 2010, Gierre created PROJECT 44, an all-male troupe dedicated to showcasing the beauty of male artistry. Gierre has received the NECF Choreography Award, Echo Choreography Award, and funding from the Queens Council on the Arts and the Peg Santvoord Foundation for PROJECT 44. He holds an MFA from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts.

Alexandra Williamson will show The Hancock Jig commissioned by the Wrangell Mountains Center in McCarthy, Alaska. The dance was inspired by the Hancock jig machine in the Kennecott Copper mill; the dance connects to the rich Irish immigrant history of the towns of McCarthy and Kennicott and the relentless and slow-moving Kennecott Glacier. The dance will be accompanied by live fiddle composed and performed by Caitlin Warbelow.

Sarah Kramer will show a dance for 8 dancers inspired by the natural world’s resilience in coming back from man’s abuse of the natural world.

Hysterika Jazz Dance’s resident choreographer Barbara Angeline will show an excerpt from In Pieces. Neville Dance Theater will show “Banter” a tender, charming duet that explores moments of found and lost connections. The pre-professional Steffi Nossen Dance Company will present “Appalachian Stomp” by Michael Foley and “Brink” by choreographer Janice Rosario who has won commissions from Barnard College, Montclair State University, Martha Graham School and more. Among the 14 dancers in this group is Chappaqua Dancer Kaylee Canoni. Ms. DiMauro will wrap up the program with an always lively Q&A with choreographers, dancers, and audience members.

Join us to experience an exciting and varied afternoon of dance. For additional information, please contact us at 914-328-1900 or www.steffinossen.org. For tickets at $25 for adults, $15 for students and seniors go to; A Choreography Showcase Tickets, Sun, Dec 4, 2022 at 4:00 PM | Eventbrite

About Steffi Nossen Dance Foundation:

The Steffi Nossen Dance Foundation, formerly the Dance in Education Fund, is a not-for-profit dance advocacy and community outreach organization, which seeks to foster the arts in Westchester County.It is currently celebrating its 80th anniversary. Through the support of the Foundation, the Steffi Nossen School of Dance enables all students, including those with special needs, the opportunity to participate in their extensive programs and classes in a non-competitive environment. A generous financial aid and scholarship program supports those with significant economic challenges. With a sterling reputation in the industry and a rich 80-year history, Steffi Nossen is a leader among dance schools, focusing on the growth of students’ mind, body, spirit, and character.

This is a lightly edited press release provided by the business. As a community news organization, we share updates about local businesses as a way to support their efforts and keep our readers abreast. The releases are published in this section of our site exclusively, separate from our reported pieces.