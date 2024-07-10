Starbucks Planned on Mamaroneck Avenue in White Plains

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Southern Land Company is hoping for approval of a site plan amendment this summer to accommodate a new Starbucks at 250 Mamaroneck Ave., its attorney, Neil Alexander, revealed in an email July 6.

Alexander and Dustin Downey, chief investment officer, revealed the commercial tenant, finalizing a lease, while presenting to the Common Council last month. The developer, headquartered in Nashville Tennessee, now wants 2,196 square feet of retail instead of the previously granted 1,876 square feet for the first floor of the mixed-use, luxury apartment building.

“It’s an added location,” said Downey, adding how there’s an appropriate distance between the other standalone location in White Plains.

“This is also their far more full-service version. That’s why they needed additional square footage, so this will be one of the bigger Starbucks you’ve seen,” he added.

The site plan amendment proposes to lower the number of two-bedroom units from 53 to 51 and increase the number of three-bedroom units from 10 to 12, while maintaining the total number of units at 177, said the lawyer in the email.

“There are no changes to the facade, no changes to the footprint, no changes to the elevations, just a little bit bigger inside,” Alexander told the council. “We also, since we’re topped out essentially, have taken a look at the market and we’re making a minor reallocation of two bedrooms and three-bedroom units.”

The building, now currently under construction, will house the third Starbucks in White Plains. One is inside the Target at 9 City Place. The other is located at 200 Main St. Construction is expected to wrap up in late spring 2025, Alexander said.

The global coffeehouse giant, however, wasn’t able to confirm any plans.

“Starbucks is always looking for great locations to better meet the needs of our customers and we are continually evaluating our store portfolio,” the company said in a statement. “At this time, we remain focused on serving customers in the White Plains, NY area at our existing stores and have no store-opening plans to announce.”

A press release from 2022 stated the new building, Juliette, replaces a YMCA that Southern Land Company assisted with $100 million to help it in relocating from a deteriorating facility there on Mamaroneck Avenue to 148 Hamilton Ave.

The multi-family apartments are expected to be market-rate offerings, averaging 1,200 square feet, according to the press release.

The development – the first of South Land Company in White Plains — had been expected to create a few hundred jobs in the area and put the property back on the city’s tax roll.

“This project will provide needed housing in the downtown and add to the vitality of the area by supporting small businesses, restaurants, and retail,” said White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach in the announcement.

“Southern Land Company will be paying more than $3 million to the city’s affordable housing fund and more than $500,000 to our Parks and Recreation fund as part of the project. They have been a community partner from the beginning of the project and we look forward to continuing to work with them in the future,” Roach added.