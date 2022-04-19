Starbucks Employees Should Be Applauded for Their Attempts to Unionize

I’m writing as a grandchild of a union family, asking all of us who value an honest job to applaud the growing strength of the Starbucks union.

What began as a campaign in Buffalo has grown to more than 160 Starbucks stores during this pandemic across the country.

Their goal? To unionize their stores for the needs of workers.

It is brave – and takes a lot of guts – for these workers to join with each other in advocating for their needs from the bosses. How could any boss say no to worker negotiations, anyway? That sounds to me like part of the job.

Whether it’s their pay, benefits or health and safety, the truth is that every worker deserves those from their bosses, and the unions will ensure that they get them.

So, I for one, wholeheartedly support any Starbucks workers who are organizing their workplace.

And I wish every store’s effort, big or small, success in obtaining their basic workers’ rights.

James Carmody

Carmel