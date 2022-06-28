Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Stanley F. Tocidlowski, 89, died peacefully in his sleep on June 16.

Stanley was born on Nov. 7, 1932 in Archibald, Pa., one of 10 surviving children of John and Anna (Dembroski) Toczydlowski. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary (Bertrand), and his children Maryanne Tocidlowski, Steven and Debbie (Touhey) Tocidlowski, Diane (Tocidlowski) and Patrick Casey and Joseph and Karina (Gutierrez) Tocidlowski, as well as four grandsons, Shawn and Michael Tocidlowski and Daniel and Bryan Casey. He was predeceased by two children, Stanley and Suzanne.

Stanley left home at an early age to join the Army during the Korean conflict. He was stationed in France and was honorably discharged as a corporal. He lived with his sister in New York while he worked as a mechanic until he started driving a city bus.

He met Mary, the love of his life, on his bus route and they moved to White Plains to start their family. Eventually, they moved to Mahopac, where Stanley enjoyed driving a school bus for the Mahopac School District. Everyone knew “Stanley the bus driver.” He loved the children and was friendly to everyone, always willing to lend a hand to any friends or family.

After retiring, Stanley and Mary moved to Wilmington, N.C. where friends from Mahopac had relocated. They were parishioners at Immaculate Conception RC Church. Stanley enjoyed bowling, volunteering with the American Legion, gardening, cooking, fishing and taking care of his home and family. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

There was a visitation for family and friends in Wilmington, and there will be a funeral Mass at St. John’s Church in Mahopac on July 22 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow on July 23 at 10 a.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Valhalla.