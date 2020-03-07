Standoff in Southeast Ends Peacefully

A standoff between an allegedly armed and suicidal man and police at the man’s Southeast home March 5 ended peacefully, according to Putnam County Sheriff Robert Langley Jr.

The incident began at about 7:30 p.m. after sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a suicidal male possibly armed with a gun. In the presence of a family member, the 20-year-old man allegedly pointed a shotgun at himself and expressed thoughts of suicide.

In addition to deputies, New York State Troopers and members of the Carmel Police Department responded to the house, located on Guinea Road. When they arrived at the scene, they were met with the family member who confirmed that the subject was still inside the home.

They established a perimeter around the house and were able to contact the male, who refused to come out.

At about 7:55 p.m., the Putnam Emergency Response Team – a special weapons and tactics unit comprised of sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Carmel and Kent police departments – was dispatched to the scene.

Parts of Guinea Road were closed to traffic while authorities evacuated several nearby residences.

After about two hours, ERT negotiators were able to persuade the young man to surrender himself peacefully. He was taken into custody and transported to Putnam Hospital Center in Carmel for a mental health evaluation.

A shotgun and shotgun shells were recovered from inside the home.