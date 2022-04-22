St. Vincent’s Hospital Westchester, a division of the Saint Joseph’s Medical Center, will hold its Annual Spring Sprint Run/Walk on Saturday, May 7.

Hosted by the St. Vincent’s Hospital Auxiliary, the event start will start at 9 a.m. at the St. Vincent’s Harrison campus. Check-in starts at 8 a.m. The participation fee is $30. The event supports mental health and addiction recovery services at St. Vincent’s.

To register visit https://www.saintjosephs.org/about-us/event/st.-vincent’s-spring-sprint. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

St. Vincent’s Hospital Westchester division of Saint Joseph’s Medical Center offers inpatient and outpatient mental health and addiction treatment services at its campus in Harrison and at off-site locations in White Plains, Tuckahoe, and Port Chester.

St. Vincent’s also provides mobile crisis services for Westchester County, manages residential services for more than 1,200 individuals in Westchester County and New York City and operates three opioid treatment centers in New York City.

“The need for helping people who are challenged by mental illness and addiction has grown even more critical in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. By participating in this event, you are helping us to meet this growing need,” said Michael Spicer, President and CEO of Saint Joseph’s Medical Center.