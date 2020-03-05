Spotless Cleaning Systems – Mahopac

Bill Pope always wanted to work for himself. So when found that a crew was doing an unsatisfactory job cleaning the Elmsford office he worked out of back in 1985, he figured he’d give the home and office cleaning industry a shot.

Thirty-five years later, Spotless Cleaning Systems of Mahopac is still going strong.

“People get very bored with their own house, and they have other things to do,” explained Pope.

He started out cleaning homes and offices, but soon a contractor reached out to him because he needed someone to clean new condominiums and houses before they were ready to be shown. This led to him working with other contractors, and before he knew it he spent 20 years exclusively cleaning new homes for viewing.

But then things changed.

“In 2006-07, when the economy tanked, my phone stopped ringing,” said Pope. “Nobody was building anymore.”

So he went back to his roots and again started providing home cleaning services. “Most of my work now – 95 percent – is residential,” he said.

In addition to the traditional home cleaning services, Spotless Cleaning Solutions is fully insured to offer carpet, area rug and upholstery cleaning; power washing of homes and decks; tile and grout cleaning using a van-powered steam system; organization and decluttering of closets, pantries, attics, garages and other areas; and help with moving in and/or out of the home.

In addition, the company offers 24/7 emergency water damage restoration, including water removal and complete drying services.

“So if somebody had flooding in their home, we can come in and dry it out and make it look like it never happened,” said Pope.

“The majority of house cleaning is repetitious,” he explained, meaning customers have a crew come weekly, bi-weekly or every four weeks.

Then there are the customers who request a cleaning crew when they are moving in or out of a home, or simply seek someone to come to a spring cleaning, post-renovation cleaning, or another one-time “deep clean.”

“People are wowed by the one-time deep clean,” said Pope.

Spotless Cleaning Systems typically sends a team of three or four people to each job. If it is a repeat client, it make take the crew four to six hours to clean a 1,500- to 3,000-square-foot home. However, if it’s a first or one-time cleaning, it could take much longer.

“It can take up to 40 hours to do a deep cleaning on a 3,000-square-foot home,” said Pope.

He said the benefit of hiring a cleaning company, as opposed to a single cleaning person, is that a client isn’t at the mercy of one person’s schedule. He said if a cleaning person gets sick or schedules a vacation, the client simply has to wait.

But with Spotless Cleaning Systems, a crew is always ready to take on the job.

Spotless Cleaning Systems is located in Carmel/Mahopac. To schedule a cleaning, or for more information, visit spotlesscleaningsystems.com or call 845-225-6449.