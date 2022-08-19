Sports Performance, Baseball Facility Launches in Mahopac

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

GAP2GAP Sports Performance, a baseball player development facility, has announced in Mahopac. GAP2GAP provides highly advanced baseball training as well as a 1,000-square-foot strength and conditioning area for athletes of all ages.

In addition to sponsoring the Northern Westchester Outlaws – an organization offering travel, club and showcase baseball teams for youths and teens from the greater Westchester, Putnam and Connecticut regions – GAP2GAP offers inclusive memberships to members of the public.

The facility membership includes access to its strength and conditioning area plus 30-minutes of cage time per day. It also includes a Hit Trax account, Rapsodo pitching profile and weight room access. In addition to its regular membership, GAP2GAP offers private lesson packages, strength and conditioning programs, tunnel rentals, team rentals and its ‘Arm Farm’ pitching program.

Arm Farm is a long-term pitching development program that seeks to improve individual athletes’ strength, force, mobility, velocity and health. It includes weekly breakdowns, analyses of mechanics and readings through Rapsodo and pocket radar. This program is geared toward athletes who are looking for continuous improvement while having a set strategy and game plan to execute and win the training session of the day. Arm Farm’s workload management at each session utilizes 36- and 70-foot tunnels, a double mound and the facility’s strength and conditioning area.

GAP2GAP will be introducing the nationally recognized Build Our Kids’ Success (BOKS) program before school (7:45–8:30 a.m.) for local students grades K–5. BOKS is an exercise program that uses games and competitions to get kids moving and has been scientifically proven to improve retention, behavior and overall focus when used prior to learning.

GAP2GAP Sports Performance and the Northern Westchester Outlaws are managed by George Travis, founder and president; Brandon Rivera, co-founder and director of baseball operations/college recruitment; Jamie Lent, youth coordinator; and Brian Picone, head of strength and conditioning. While also running day-to-day operations at GAP2GAP, Travis is available for individual and small group lessons. Rivera also serves as the pitching coach at SUNY New Paltz whereas Lent is a former varsity head baseball coach for Irvington High School. Picone played his college baseball at the D-1 level with Iona College and Marist College.

The coaching staff at GAP2GAP is comprised exclusively of current and former college coaches and athletes with extensive playing and/or coaching expertise.