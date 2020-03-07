Somers Parent Tests Positive for Coronavirus; School Closed Monday

The parent of a Primrose Elementary student in Somers has tested positive for coronavirus, a letter from Superintendent Dr. Raymond H. Blanch to the school community stated Friday night, and school is set to be closed as a result on Monday.

Other members of the family, including the Somers student, have tested negative for the coronavirus and are currently under quarantine, the letter also noted. The parent who tested positive has not visited the school in recent weeks, Blanch said.

Both Somers school campuses are closed this weekend and will remain closed on Monday, March 9. School will resume on Tuesday, March 10. Activities scheduled to take place at the schools this weekend and Monday will be rescheduled and spring sports that had been slated to start on Monday will now begin on Tuesday. The district made the decisions after consulting with the Westchester County Department of Health (WDOH) and, according to the superintendent, “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Our maintenance staff will complete a deep cleaning of all four school buildings, as has been recommended by state health officials,” Blanch remarked.

The letter also said the district will remain in close contact with the New York State Department of Health and the WDOH and will provide updates “as soon as possible.”

The superintendent encouraged parents concerned about their child’s health to contact their physician.