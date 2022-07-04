Somers, Briarcliff Potting Goals, Points in Lakeland Summer Action

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Sam Federman

After a successful Week 1, a very hot Week 2 for the Lakeland Summer Soccer League was on tap for a bunch of local high school teams.

On Tuesday, Christian Guinansaca was the goalscorer for Lakeland as they were able to pick up a point against Brendan Casterino and Ketcham. Michael Rodriguez picked up an assist, and Aidan Hunt had three saves for the Hornets in the 1-1 draw. It put the Hornets on five points in three games.

Briarcliff got an awesome performance from Ethan Klar, a goal and two assists as they defeated the Garnets of Rye 3-1. Klar assisted Nathaniel Rohde and Emilio Abud Chalita as Toby Young saved four shots as the Bears improved to 2-1.

Bryam Hills picked up a win on a last second free kick by Jesse Goldstein over Westlake. Despite the heartbreaking loss for Westlake, Thomas Sherman saved five shots, and had his team in position to pick up their first point of the Summer League until disaster struck, and Bryam pulled away with their first win.

Defending NYS champ Somers has been an unstoppable force, as they took out Eastchester 3-0 to improve to 3-0 on Tuesday. Brady Leitner had a goal on a penalty kick, and Dylan Ingram picked up one as well. Somers continued to flex their muscles with a dominant performance

On Friday, Carmel fell to 1-2 with a 4-2 loss to Rye, thanks to two goals from Jonas Ven Buren. Neil Wallia potted two for Carmel, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Rye from picking up their first win of the Summer.

Briarcliff’s dominance continued with more scoring on Friday night under the lights. A 5-0 win sinking Putnam Valley to 0-4, while improving to 3-1 themselves. The Bears got goals from five different scorers, Klar, Abud-Chalita, and Rhode scored, but so did Sebastian Rhode and Eli Snider. Just a 10/10 performance.

White Plains picked up their first win in dominating fashion under the lights. A 5-0 win of their own thanks to a hat trick from Rhaymani Alexander was the way of the day for them. Panas picked up five saves from Johan Essaw, but never really threatened the Tigers, and thus picked up their first loss.

Yorktown fell to JJEF 3-0, their first loss of the summer. JP Frucco stopped three shots, but allowed three to pass, and the Huskers only mustered three shots, all of which were saved by Bradley Quie.

On Sunday, Westlake’s struggles continued, as an own goal was part of the frustration in a 3-0 loss to the Eagles of Eastchester. Duncan Contravera picked up a brace and sunk Westlake to 0-4.

Somers once again picked up a huge win, defeating Ketcham 3-2 to improve to a league best 4-0. Lenny Ulaj’s brace and the goal from Diego Verdesoto were what the Tuskers needed on Sunday afternoon.

Carmel got two goals from Kyle Klammer en route to a 3-0 blanking of Panas. A much needed rebound for the defense after allowing four goals against Rye in their previous game. Carmel improved to 2-2, Panas fell to 1-2-1.

Rhaymani Alexander scored again, as it seems like he does every game for White Plains, and he helped lead the Tigers to a 2-0 win over Yorktown. This win put White Plains on seven points, and leaves Yorktown with six. It will be very interesting to see how this race continues throughout the season.