Social Life Tips Amidst Corona — For Your New Pet

By Sarah Hodgson

If you’re living through the early days of the global health crisis due to the coronavirus, there’s not only a toilet paper shortage. Rescue dogs are also flying out of shelters and into compassionate homes. If you’re one of the lucky ones who got a rescue before the supply ran thin, you might be thinking, what did I get myself into, and how on Earth will I train and socialize this puppy or dog while social distancing?

In my books Puppies for Dummies and Modern Dog Parenting, I introduce concepts that simplify the process; however, most involve socializing, playing, and training outside. Not!

Training and socializing — even house training your dog — have a whole new set of rules. Here are some tips to help organize your efforts.

Socialization blues?

Dogs react to social distancing as we do—some love it; others are suffering immeasurably, being social and socialization, however, are not the same thing.

While socializing a dog or puppy involves learning to be comfortable with new dogs, situations, and people, it also includes conditioning to everyday sights and sounds. Socialization is something you can and should practice at home. Although it’s ideal to socialize puppies between the age of 8 and 14 weeks of age, socialization can effectively help even nervous dogs feel more comfortable in new surroundings.

1) Use Modern Technology: Use your phone or another device to record everyday sounds like pots banging, blender and doorbells; download sounds like traffic noises, children playing, and dogs barking, etc. Play the sounds quietly as you feed and engage playfully with your dog; gradually increase the volume. If they’re startled, walk out of the room until your dog less distracted.

2) High Definition: TVDogs can appreciate high definition TV! Sights and sounds come alive as if your home has been invaded, triggering your dog’s prey, protection, and defensive drives! Condition your puppy to this everyday distraction by engaging them with toys, treats, and training games while the TV drones on in the background. Lower the volume and play behind a sofa or table to block their view if your dog finds the TV distracting.

3) Windows to the World: While you may not be able to go out in the world, you and your dog can look out from a window in your home or car. Engaging your dog with toys, treats, and training words, as you condition them to life’s distractions.

The Poops and the Pees….

Many people are encouraged to stay inside for everything but “essential outings.” Sadly, walking the dog is not considered an essential activity in many areas. This new rule asks dog owners to potty train their dogs to go inside the home! What a turn around. If this restriction has you in a frenzy, let me reduce your fears. Dogs generally would prefer not to potty inside, and will happily return to pottying outside once permitted to do so.

Need to teach your dog to potty inside? It’s not the end of the world. Follow these steps.

1. Line an area with absorption pads or papers: a penned spot, a whole bathroom, or garage space. Pad four times the space you think you need and block the potty area with a secured gate. With a goal to get your dog to go to one area of the house to potty, and one removable surface to do so: newspaper and we-we pads are fine.

2. Dogs need to go after rest, play, and feasting. Direct your dog to this area confidently and calmly — it’s the new normal.

3. Say “Papers” as you walk your dog confidently to their paper area, then block or use a leash to help them focus.

4. Say “Get busy” as they pee or poop.

5. Pick up their eliminations before going back to your routine.

Accidents? It’s frustrating to find soil on your floor or carpets. Try to be forgiving. If you blow up at your dog, they’ll be less likely to potty in front of you, which will make it harder to coach them. Put them out of sight while you clean up the accident calmly.

The coronavirus may have shifted the Earth’s axis, but don’t panic! Schedules and routines are still feasible: structure your day around your puppy’s needs as you use the time to influence and celebrate their life. Oh, to be a dog…

A best-selling author of many manuals including “Puppies for Dummies, 4th ed. “Modern Dog Parenting,” Sarah Hodgson is reimagining the way with live with our pets. A dog trainer and behavior consultant, she is working virtually during the crisis. Visit www.SarahSaysPets.com.