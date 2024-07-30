Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Latest:
Letters

Slater’s Public Info Sessions Are Tremendously Valuable for Constituents

Examiner Media

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

We are part of The Trust Project

I would love to tell you about a Chat with Matt breakfast gathering I attended a week ago Sunday. Assemblyman Matt Slater was on hand to share breakfast and conversation for three hours. Matt made it clear that he was there to listen and find out what was on our minds. No question was off limits, too big or too small.

Matt is so personable, he genuinely wanted to know what our questions and concerns were. He took the time to ask everyone at the table to speak. “Tell me,” he said, “I really want to know what’s on your mind.” And he gave answers about items that were completed and updates to projects still in progress.

I have a great deal of confidence in our Assemblyman Slater. I truly believe that he will work on our behalf and get things done. He made a point of saying that his e-mail address is available online, so please write and contact him about what you feel are the most important issues. I believe you will be pleased with what he’s got to say.

Ellen Tannenbaum
Patterson

We'd love for you to support our work by joining as a free, partial access subscriber, or by registering as a full access member. Members get full access to all of our content, and receive a variety of bonus perks like free show tickets. Learn more here.

Related News Stories

Yorktown Needs Professional Town Manager to Help Elected Officials

Croton Clergy Honors Pride Month, Condemn Bigotry in All Forms

Too Many Unanswered Questions to Support Somers Sewer District Vote