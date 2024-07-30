Slater’s Public Info Sessions Are Tremendously Valuable for Constituents

I would love to tell you about a Chat with Matt breakfast gathering I attended a week ago Sunday. Assemblyman Matt Slater was on hand to share breakfast and conversation for three hours. Matt made it clear that he was there to listen and find out what was on our minds. No question was off limits, too big or too small.

Matt is so personable, he genuinely wanted to know what our questions and concerns were. He took the time to ask everyone at the table to speak. “Tell me,” he said, “I really want to know what’s on your mind.” And he gave answers about items that were completed and updates to projects still in progress.

I have a great deal of confidence in our Assemblyman Slater. I truly believe that he will work on our behalf and get things done. He made a point of saying that his e-mail address is available online, so please write and contact him about what you feel are the most important issues. I believe you will be pleased with what he’s got to say.

Ellen Tannenbaum

Patterson