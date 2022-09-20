Slater Would Work to Put an End to the Disastrous Bail Reform

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

To help restore sanity in Albany, we must elect Matt Slater to represent us in the 94th Assembly District on Tuesday, Nov. 8. His common-sense approach to issues is impressive.

For instance, Matt understands that the result of the disastrous cashless bail reforms has led to an increase in criminal activity in New York State. It sends a clear message to criminals that breaking the law and being arrested have no immediate consequences.

When determining bail, judges no longer consider the criminal record or danger posed to the community of those arrested. That’s simply idiotic.

But New York is known for putting politics before public safety. Just look at the Protect Our Courts Act. While it sounds great, it actually prevents federal immigration officers from making arrests in and around state, county and municipal courts. More protection for people here in our state who are deportable based on their criminality.

Matt has pledged to work to reform these ill-conceived laws, and his approach has been recognized by police throughout the state who are enthusiastically supporting him in his campaign for the 94th Assembly District.

If you want to restore public safety and basic common sense, then you want to vote for Matt Slater for New York State Assembly.

Anthony Zito

Southeast