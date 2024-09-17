Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Latest:
Letters

Slater Provides His Constituents, State With Sterling Leadership

Examiner Media

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

We are part of The Trust Project

I would like to applaud Assemblyman Matt Slater for his exemplary leadership. It is hard to find good people to run for public office these days for many reasons, which is why we should be thankful to have Assemblyman Slater representing us in Albany. He cares deeply about the Hudson Valley and is proud to serve. He also serves as an officer in the Navy Reserves. But most importantly, Assemblyman Slater is a family man and fights to protect the values every family embodies.

These days New York State seems to be on another direct flight to embarrassment. Just recently we have had a Chinese spy in the governor’s office while the FBI continues to investigate the top staff of New York City Mayor Eric Adams. And just when I think our government couldn’t get any worse, I see our assemblyman in our community and I know we have someone fighting for good.

This November I’ll be voting for Assemblyman Slater, and if you want to restore honesty and integrity in government, you should too!

Marianne Violante
Yorktown Heights

We'd love for you to support our work by joining as a free, partial access subscriber, or by registering as a full access member. Members get full access to all of our content, and receive a variety of bonus perks like free show tickets. Learn more here.

Related News Stories

Underhill Farm Review Has Been Extensive; Now it’s Time for Approval

Letter to the Editor: Levenberg is All About Getting Things Done for Ossining

To Help Address Gun Violence, Mondaire Jones is Needed Back in Washington