Slater Possesses All the Attributes Needed for Success in Assembly

Matt Slater is a natural for the state Assembly. We are going to vote for him on Tuesday, Nov. 8. I say that as a longtime friend who understands his great enthusiasm and energy. He is a tireless worker and has a proven passion for public service.

His wife, Kellie, and their two children, Charlie and Elizabeth, are also contributors to the well-being of our community. They care about us and share the dream of Matt representing us in Albany.

Matt’s record as Yorktown supervisor is exceptional, and his extensive legislative experience is impressive. I believe that as the assemblyman in the 94th District, it will be his intelligence and common-sense approach to issues that will most benefit me, my family and our community. He will be sorely missed by many of us as supervisor but realize that for the greater good he should now represent us in the Assembly and do the fantastic job there that we know he can do.

Join us in voting for Matt Slater on Nov. 8.

Daryl and Len Lindholm

Jefferson Village