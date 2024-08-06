Slater on Target for Opposing Boys Competing Against Girls in Athletics

As a father of two daughters, I am writing to express my sincere gratitude to Assemblyman Matt Slater for his steadfast opposition to New York State’s proposal to broadly permit boys to compete on certain girls’ sports teams. This is once again a blatant overreach by out-of-touch bureaucrats who continue to force politically charged policies into our schools.

I appreciate Assemblyman Slater’s principled correspondence to New York State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa to voice his concerns regarding this proposal, a testament to his dedication to upholding the integrity of our athletic programs for all kids.

The assemblyman’s efforts are not hyperbole but are in sync with the New York State Athletic Administrators Association as well as many local school superintendents. It is my hope their collective efforts to protect the opportunities and competitive fairness are honored by these unelected bureaucrats. In an era where such issues are often divisive, Matt Slater’s leadership offers a reasonable voice of common sense and respect for established norms in athletics.

Thank you, Assemblyman Slater, for your courage and for championing the cause of fair play. Your actions not only support our local schools but also reinforce the importance of maintaining a fair and equitable environment in sports for all students, not to mention the safety and well-being of female athletes. Your dedication to these principles is greatly valued and has not gone unnoticed.

T.J. McCormack

Somers