Slater an Outstanding Choice to Serve in State Assembly

Matt Slater is our Republican candidate for New York State Assembly and brings hope for a better future. I have known and worked with Matt Slater since he had just finished college and was working in the state Senate office and I was director of the Putnam County Office for Senior Resources.

I can attest to his readiness for the job as assemblyman. Matt is a hard worker, who has impeccable integrity; when he says he is going to do something you can count on him to do it. He’s a man of action and not just empty promises.

Matt lives a life of strong family values, the kind that so many of us pine for, yet we see them threatened daily by the current leadership in state government. Not only are Matt and his wife raising two young children, but they are committed to both his mom and grandmother and their daily needs. These are the values and community that Matt will support and fight for in the Assembly.

As Yorktown supervisor, Matt has the hands-on experience needed in Albany. He cut taxes and spending by $4 million in his first budget. He has also brought in new businesses such as Trader Joe’s and Uncle Giuseppe’s to Yorktown. Under Mr. Slater’s leadership, senior housing was increased and multimillion dollar infrastructure projects were successfully completed.

In a nutshell, Matt has the energy, drive and experience to get the job done in Albany and return our government and community to the values which so many of us crave once again!

Patricia Sheehy

Carmel