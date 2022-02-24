Six Surprising Challenges Pickleball Faces in Westchester

By Laura E. Kelly

In part one of our two-part series on pickleball in Westchester, “Westchester Welcomes Pickleball,” I covered how the popular sport has finally hit a tipping point in our region, listing where and how to find places to play pickleball.

But as the sport hits the next level in our area, it’s also hit a few stumbling blocks big and small.

In suburban Westchester, a general sense persists that there is a scarcity of outdoor and especially indoor pickleball courts. The shared courts that do exist often give priority to school tennis practices or nighttime basketball leagues, while both new and advanced pickleball players jockey over limited court availability.

Court space has become less of a pressing issue in northern Westchester as the long-term organizing and town-hall advocacy by northern-based players such as USA Pickleball Ambassadors Jim Geary, Julie Vesei, Manny Boya, and Teresa Chang of Somers have resulted in more towns getting on the pickleball bandwagon the past few years. But southern Westchester…

